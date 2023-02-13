New Course by IITs: BTech in Engineering Physics

The department of Physics at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Patna launched a new BTech programme in Engineering Physics. The primary features of the programme are to provide sound training in physics, and expose students to frontier technologies. The course aims to blend contemporary physics and electrical engineering, creating professionals who are equally comfortable with both science and technology.

BTech in Engineering Physics programme is provided by various other IITs like: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras whereas IIT BHU provides a five year integrated MTech programme in Engineering Science. If you want to learn a blend of courses from: engineering, physics and mathematics, this might be the right programme for you.

BTech in Engineering Physics- Course structure

It is a four year undergraduate programme equally divided into eight semesters. Each academic session is divided into two semesters of approximately 17 weeks duration: an Autumn semester (July-December) and a Spring semester (January-May).

Students will be taught seven to eight subjects/courses every semester like- Engineering Drawing, Electrical Sciences, Communicative English for Engineers, Mathematics I and more in the first semester and Biology and Environmental Studies, Introductory Chemistry, Programming and Data structure, others in the second semester. The programme has a variety of electives for students to choose from.

BTech in Engineering Physics- Eligibility criteria

Students are admitted to B.Tech in Engineering Physics programme through IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination). Apart from this, candidates must also have passed class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised state or central board.

BTech in Engineering Physics- Course fees

Tuition fee for BTech in Engineering Physics is Rs 1,00,000 for the first semester. Apart from the tuition fee, various other charges like academic fee, hostel, fooding, transport, gymkhana are also added to the tuition fee. Students belonging to SC, ST or PH category will be awarded a complete tuition fee waiver.

The most economically backward students (whose family income is below Rs. 1,00,00 per annum) will also be given full exemption from the tuition fee. The other economically backward students (whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per annum) shall get remission of two-third of the tuition fee.

BTech in Engineering Physics- Career scope

Graduating from BTech in Engineering Physics will open career paths for students in various fields like: Photonics, Climate Science, Energy Systems, Econophysics, Biophysics, Communication Technologies, Quantum Information and Quantum Computing, Micro and Nano electronics, Machine learning and Data Science, Fundamental and Applied research, and others