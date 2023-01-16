scorecardresearch
New Courses by IITs: BTech in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics

IIT Hyderabad introduced an all new BTech course in biotechnology and bioinformatics. This is an application based programme to study the role of information technology and computer science in understanding biological data.

IIT hyderabad, new course in iit hyderabad, Btech in IIT Hyderabad, btech in industrial chemistryIIT Hyderabad introduced an all new BTech course in Industrial Chemistry. Image credits: IIT Hyderabad
The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad recently launched an industry-oriented BTech programme in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. This programme will provide exposure to the role of information technology and computer science in understanding biological data.

Read |IIT Gandhinagar invites applications for PG courses in Cognitive Science, Society and Culture; steps to apply

A similar course in BTech biochemical engineering and biotechnology is offered by IIT Delhi whereas IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee provide BTech in biotechnology

BTech in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics- Course structure and seat matrix

It is a full-time, four-year undergraduate course with eight semesters. Candidates will be required to study 7 to 8 subjects each semester. Subjects like modern physics, basic bioinformatics, English communication and introduction to bio-nanotechnology will be taught to students in the first semester.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Social Service (NSS), or any other cultural activities like Clean India additional course must be taken part in by the candidates.

Read |JEE Advanced 2023: Why is Class 12 performance criterion important for IIT admissions

IIT Hyderabad offers in total of 15 seats for BTech in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics programme.

BTech in Biotechnology and bioinformatics- Eligibility criteria

Like other BTech programmes in IIT Hyderabad, admission in BTech in biotechnology and bioinformatics is also done on the basis of JEE Advanced score and in addition to that applying candidates must have passed class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised state or central board.

BTech in Biotechnology and bioinformatics- Course fees

The tuition fee for this BTech course for the general, EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 1 lakh per semester. There is no tuition fee for students belonging to SC/ST or PH category. Additional fees like student welfare funds, charges for the hostel and mess, and other levies are not included in this tuition fee.

BTech in biotechnology and bioinformatics- Career scope

Students graduating from this course will be able to pursue careers in research, bio-chemical engineering, bio-process engineering, data analytics in pharma industry and biotech industry

