New Course by IITs: BS (Physics) with Specialisation

The department of Physics at IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Jodhpur launched a new Bachelor of Science in Physics with specialisation programme, approved by the Senate on April 25, 2022. The programme aims at attracting highly motivated students interested in basic science and cutting-edge technologies in the broad discipline of physics blended with engineering, and wish for a flexible programme to consider a variety of challenging career paths through capability-linked specialisations in Energy, Photonics, Quantum, and Advanced Plasma Technologies.

If you want to have a strong foundation of fundamental as well as applied concepts of physics, this might be the right course for you.

BS (Physics) with specialisation — Course structure

The programme is a four year undergraduate programme equally divided into eight semesters. The academic programmes at IIT Jodhpur generally run in semester mode with Autumn and Spring Semesters. Every semester students will be taught approximately seven to nine subjects.

In the first year, the programme will focus on fundamental knowledge in basic science and engineering. The second and third years will focus on comprehensive theory and experiments in advanced concepts of Physics. And, in the final year, the programmes will enable students to specialise in a focused area at the forefront of science.

The core specializations proposed by institute for BS Physics are namely: Advanced Energy Materials, Photonics, Quantum Technologies and Entrepreneurship

A BS student opted for specific specialisation with CGPA 6 or more at the end of the seventh semester and fulfilling minimum credit requirements may be allowed to switch to BS- MTech dual degree programme in the chosen specialization at the beginning of the eighth semester.

BS (Physics) with specialization — Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, candidates should have successfully cleared Class 12 (or equivalent) in the Science stream, and the selection will be done on the basis of their JEE Advanced score.

BS (Physics) with specialization — Course fees

For students belonging to unreserved and OBC category the tuition fee is Rs 1,00,000 per semester while SC, ST and PwD students are fully exempted from the payment of tuition fee. Other than this students also have to pay semester fee, refundable deposits and advance towards dining charges.

BS (Physics) with specialization — Career scope

The graduates of this programme will have career opportunities in diverse areas, including Green Energy and Sustainable Energy Materials, Photonics and Terahertz Technology/Communications, Quantum Technology and Communications, Quantum Open Systems, Flexible Electronics, Multifunctional Materials and Devices, Smart Energy for smart cities and Smart Healthcare.