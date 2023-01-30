scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
New Course by IITs: BTech in Computational Engineering

BTech in Computational Engineering is a four year interdisciplinary undergraduate programme equally divided in eight semesters of six months each.

btech computational engineeringJust like all other BTech programmes in IIT Hyderabad, admission in BTech in Computational Engineering is also done on the basis of IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced scores (Representative image)
IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad recently introduced India’s first BTech programme in Computational Engineering. Students graduating in BTech Computational Engineering will receive interdisciplinary training which will help them gain expertise in state-of-the-art numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulation of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control and optimization, data analytics, and machine learning.

BTech in Computational Engineering- Course structure 

It is a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate programme equally divided into eight semesters of six months each. During the first five semesters, students will be taught at length about mathematical methods, numerical techniques, the development of mathematical models, computer simulations, optimization, high-performance computing, data analytics, and machine learning. 

Read |BTech only UG programme in country with dip in admission, lowest in 5 years: Govt survey

In the last three semesters, students will have the option of choosing from a variety of electives in order to do more specialised learning. Electives will include various subjects like advanced manufacturing, structural design, process engineering, materials design, chip design and biomedical engineering. 

BTech in Computational Engineering – Eligibility criteria

Just like all other BTech programmes in IIT Hyderabad, admission in BTech in Computational Engineering is also done on the basis of IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced scores and candidates must have cleared class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised state or central board.

BTech in Computational Engineering- Course fees

Students belonging to general, EWS and OBC category have to pay Rs 1 lakh per semester except for the BTech 2022 Batch. Whereas SC/ST or PH category students are fully exempted from the tuition fees. There are additional charges that are added to tuition fees like welfare funds and charges for the hostel and mess. There is no exemption on these additional charges for the students belonging to SC/ST or PH category.

BTech in Computational Engineering- Career scope

BTech in Computational Engineering has various benefits and career scope like: experience in numerical algorithms and methods, strong foundation in scientific computing, system design and simulation, proficiency in computing tools and techniques and readiness for Industry 4.0 i.e. automation of machines through cyber physical systems and AI (Artificial Intelligence) 

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
