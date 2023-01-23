New Courses by IITs: BTech in Industrial Chemistry

The IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Hyderabad last year introduced a new BTech programme in Industrial Chemistry. This programme will prepare the students for the emerging need for qualified persons with adequate knowledge in both chemistry and its technology-related issues, in both academics and industry. It will also provide students with practical training in basic science and engineering.

A similar five-year integrated dual degree in Industrial Chemistry programme is offered by IIT BHU (Varanasi). If you want to study the applications of science and engineering together, this might be the right course for you. Take a look at the course structure, seat matrix, career scope and more.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry – Course structure and seat matrix

It is a four-year undergraduate programme divided in 8 semesters. The programme will cover important topics like green chemistry, materials for energy and environment, paints and polymers, drug design and development, food technology, nanochemistry, machine learning, and computer simulations.

Students will be taught approximately seven to eight subjects every semester and are encouraged for industrial internship in semester sixth semester. A total of 15 seats are offered by IIT Hyderabad for this programme.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry – Eligibility criteria

To get admission to BTech in industrial chemistry, candidates must pass IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Advanced along with class 12 (or equivalent) from a recognised state or central board.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry – Course fees

Tuition fees for the general, EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 1 lakh per semester except for the BTech 2022 batch. Whereas students belonging to SC/ST or PH category are fully exempted from the tuition fees. There are additional charges that are added to tuition fees like welfare funds and charges for the hostel and mess.

BTech in Industrial Chemistry – Career scope

Students graduating from BTech in Industrial Chemistry can pursue their future careers in various industries including oil and petrochemical, energy science and technology, paints and polymer, defense laboratories, pharmaceutical and drug designing, data analytics, IT and chem-informatics.