NCERT Director: New books being reviewed as much as possible to limit possibility of explosion

With the new NCERT Class 9 textbooks, to be used in the academic session that began this week, yet to be released, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said on Thursday that the books are being reviewed as much as possible to reduce the possibility of an “explosive” reaction.

“Most textbooks will be out between April 10 and 15, except for one or two. You can understand which one or two these will be…because there is a lot of discussion on them, and when they are out sometimes there is an explosion (visfot). To limit the explosion, we are trying to ensure that with more caution… it is being reviewed as much as possible…,” Saklani said at the launch of the CBSE’s curriculum for the current academic session.