New BEd integrated course to start from this session: Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File)

A new four-year integrated course for B.Ed will be rolled out this year, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Pokhriyal said the integrated course will help students save a year.

Responding to a question on Thursday morning, Pokhriyal said that “all preparations for introducing the four-year integrated B.Ed course have been done and a notification has been issued”.

He informed the Upper House that the syllabus for the integrated course has been finalised and students can pursue B.Ed with either a BA, B.Sc or B.Com course.

The minister also told the House that seven lakh teachers in the country had been trained till 2015.

