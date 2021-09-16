scorecardresearch
New Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning centre in IISc Bengaluru

Kotak-IISc AI-ML centre will offer Bachelor's, Master's and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech etc.

By: PTI | Bengaluru (karnataka) |
September 16, 2021 6:57:50 pm
IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore, best indian institute, college admission, RUR world ranking THE world ranking QS ranking, Jamia Milia islamia, IISc rankingThe Centre, established under KMBL's CSR project on Education & Livelihood. Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and the Indian Institute of Science today announced a partnership to set up a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI-ML) centre at the IISc campus here.

Spread across approximately 1,40,000 square feet, the Kotak-IISc AI-ML centre will offer Bachelor’s, Master’s and short-term courses in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, fintech, reinforcement learning, image processing and computer vision, a joint statement said.

The Centre, established under KMBL’s CSR project on Education & Livelihood, will also promote research and innovation in AI and ML and develop the talent pool from across the country to provide cutting-edge solutions to meet industry’s emerging and future requirements, it said.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, said, “As IISc continues to deliver on its mandate to provide advanced scientific and technological research and education, it is partnerships with forward-thinking institutions such as Kotak Mahindra Bank that will help us to scale up substantially and position India as a deep tech innovation hub. The future is exciting and we are delighted to welcome Kotak Mahindra Bank on board.”

