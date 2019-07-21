New academic session begins at Delhi University

The Delhi University’s 2019-20 academic session began on Saturday, with colleges holding orientation sessions and induction programmes to welcome students. Hansraj College principal, Dr Rama Sharma, told students that it is their responsibility now to take forward the legacy of the college.

The students were also introduced to the various college societies. Lakshmibai College has organised a week-long student induction programme (SIP-2019) to welcome the freshers and introduce them to the college.

As part of the programme, the students were provided information about the college, their curriculum and various other aspects of college life. Zakir Husain Delhi College held an orientation session for the new students.

Principal Dr Masroor Ahmed Beg appealed to the students to imbibe the values enshrined in the Constitution and become responsible citizens. The students were informed about college facilities, staff, administration, cultural societies, and rules and regulations.

They were told that ragging is not allowed in the college. An anti-ragging squad is in place to check any act of ragging. Orientation sessions were also held in other colleges.