Never thought I would score 100 per cent: NEET topper from UP

NEET female topper Akanksha Singh secured rank 2 with perfect 720. Image source: Special arrangement

For two years, Akanksha Singh, who scored a perfect 720 on 720 in the competitive NEET this year, travelled 65 kilometres up to four times a week to attend medical entrance coaching classes in Gorakhpur from her home in Kushinagar.

Akanksha, along with Soyeb Aftab, attained the perfect score in NEET, the results for which had been declared on Friday. The 17-year-old did not always want to be a doctor. She says that till class 8, she had wanted to be an IAS officer.

“I later changed my mind and was very inspired to be a doctor. It’s a very noble profession and there’s nothing better you can do for people. Apart from this, I also want to do research work in neuroscience,” she said.

Growing up in Kushinagar, she studied at Nav Jeevan Mission School and began preparing for NEET from class 9. Her father is a retired Air Force officer and her mother a teacher.

“In class 9 and 10, I took coaching from an Aakash Institute centre in Gorakhpur…. I used to go 3-4 days a week by bus. My mother would drop me at the bus stop and it would take me two hours to reach the city. For class 11 and 12, I came to Delhi with my father, where I prepared in a coaching institute,” she said.

This year, the NEET was conducted in September amid opposition from various quarters against the exam being in the thick of the pandemic.

“I just wanted the exam to get done. I just looked at the time as an opportunity. There was nothing else for me to do except study. But the more the exam got delayed, it just meant more revision. I thought that I would get above 700 but I never thought that I would get 720. Even after the exam, I thought I must have made mistakes,” she said.

