‘Never forget your roots’ says DRDO director general at IITD Open House 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday organised the 19th edition of the Open House, its flagship initiative for school and college students, academia, industry, funding agencies and other stakeholders.
Featuring in the event, from across 10 areas, were more than 500 technological presentations, including artificial intelligence and data science, quantum technologies, semiconductors, robotics, advanced materials, biotechnology, sustainability, defence and space.
Binay Kumar Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), presided over the event as the chief guest, along with the presence of IIT Delhi’s officiating director and deputy director of operations, Arvind Kumar Nema and other senior officials.
Addressing the event, Das said that students pursuing higher education or careers abroad should stay connected to their Indian roots and return to contribute to the country’s development.
“Never forget your roots. You come from India. You are a child of this nation. Carry India’s culture and traditions with you wherever you go and never forget them. You are an icon,” he said to students who have travelled abroad for their education.
He added, “You are not going there (abroad) merely as an individual to earn dollars; you are going there as an Indian. People should respect you for who you are, and through you, they should respect your country. This is the cultural ethos you must carry forward. Always remember your roots, return to your country, and give back to this nation.”
He further stressed the importance of collaboration between educational institutions, research organisations and industries to develop indigenous technologies. Referring to the Defence, Industry, Academia-Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE), he highlighted its role in bringing the two institutes together to address important defence technology requirements.
Das also highlighted the need to develop scientific curiosity among young students and encourage them to take up careers in science, research and technology. He said platforms such as the Open House expose students to advanced research and practical innovations, inspiring them to participate in nation-building.
The event also included over 100 prototype demonstrations, more than 225 research posters, over 80 laboratory demonstrations and more than 90 three-minute research presentations by IIT Delhi undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Around 3,000 school and college students and over 1,500 other visitors, including industry and academia representatives witnessed the scientific presentations, according to the institute.
(With inputs from PTI)