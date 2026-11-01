‘Never forget your roots’ says DRDO director general at IITD Open House 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday organised the 19th edition of the Open House, its flagship initiative for school and college students, academia, industry, funding agencies and other stakeholders.

Featuring in the event, from across 10 areas, were more than 500 technological presentations, including artificial intelligence and data science, quantum technologies, semiconductors, robotics, advanced materials, biotechnology, sustainability, defence and space.

Binay Kumar Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), presided over the event as the chief guest, along with the presence of IIT Delhi’s officiating director and deputy director of operations, Arvind Kumar Nema and other senior officials.