Never approached JNU to recruit their faculty, says IIT-Delhi

IIT Delhi campus IIT Delhi campus

Clarifying its stance over reports that it would hire teachers from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) field, IIT-Delhi said it never approached the varsity on the issue. However, the IIT administration said teachers across institutes were eligible to apply through formal channels.

“In reference to certain media reports doing rounds, IIT Delhi likes to clarify that the institute has never approached faculty members of specific educational institutions in the country to join this premier engineering institution,” the institute said in a statement.

“As the recruitment at all positions is through an open advertisement process, teachers and researchers of advanced standing in other institutions are eligible and their applications are considered at par,” IIT-Delhi further said.

The statement released by the institute said, “IIT Delhi, as an Institution of Eminence, welcomes academic talent from all over the world, as students, researchers and teachers”. Current JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagdeesh Kumar was a warden at IIT-Delhi hostel and still teaches at the institute.

Meanwhile, as reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, there is a shortage of 3709 faculty members across the 23 IITs. At IIT-Delhi, 113 posts are vacant as against a total strength of 776 posts. With the implementation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, the intake in IITs has also gone up and the vacancies are likely to rise further. The IITs have to retain a 1:10 teacher-student ratio as per government rule.

“Of the 600+ faculty members in IIT Delhi, over 150 were appointed in the last few years across disciplines and experience levels. The process is robust and working well. Recruitment of talented faculty at IIT Delhi is a peer-reviewed and continuous process drawing on academic input from all levels of the faculty,” the statement said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd