NEST results 2019 declared, how to check

NEST results 2019: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) has declared the results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 on Tuesday, June 18.

Advertising

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website nestexam.in.

The three-hour long NEST 2019 was conducted on June 1 for admission to five-year integrated MSc programmes in around 91 cities across India. The result was scheduled to be declared yesterday – June 17 but was postponed due to technical glitch after which the same was said to be released on June 18.

NEST results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

Successful candidates in NEST 2019 exam will be eligible to participate in an admission, counselling process and admission to the program will strictly be according to the merit list, as per the official notice.