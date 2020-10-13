NEST result 2020 released, here’s how to check

NEST result released at nestexam.in. Representational image/ file

NEST result 2020: The result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2020) has been released. The candidates can check and download their result through the website- nestexam.in. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on October 10.

The entrance exam for admission to a five-year integrated MSc programme- NEST 2020 was held on September 29. The exam is consist of five sections of objective (MCQ) type questions. Section-I is the general section and of 30 marks. There will be no negative marking in the general section. Section-II through five are of 50 marks each and will contain subject-specific questions from biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

NEST result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Engineering colleges

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear NEST will be eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The candidates admitted to the programme are eligible to receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through the DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. In addition, the scholarship recipients receive a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for the summer internship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd