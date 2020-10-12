NEST result 2020 postponed, check revised dates

NEST result available at nestexam.in. Representational image/ file

NEST result 2020: The result declaration for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2020) has been postponed, and now it will be released on October 13. According to NEST, “Due to technical issues scorecard generation has been delayed. Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7 pm.” Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on October 10.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- nestexam.in.

NEST result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The test was conducted online. There were five sections in the exam. The first section is of general and sections 2 to 5 have questions on biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics, respectively. Only the best three subject-score will be counted while preparing the result, as per rules.

Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

