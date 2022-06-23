NEST answer keys released; objections to be raised by June 25

The answer keys for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 have been released. According to the exam conducting authority, the NEST 2022 answer key link has been sent to candidates on their registered email IDs. Candidates that have any objection to the answer key can raise it via email up to June 25, 11:45 pm. Any objection on answer keys may be sent only via email id – nest22.biology@niser.ac.in, nest22.chemistry@niser.ac.in, nest22.mathematics@niser.ac.in, nest22.physics@niser.ac.in.

“All candidates who have appeared for NEST-2022 have received links to their corrected answer scripts. The correct answers to the questions are clearly marked there with a green tick. In a box on the right, you will find a “Question ID” for each question. Each candidate has a “Participant ID” which you will find at the top of the answer script. Please keep a note of that. You will require it to raise queries,” an official statement said.

Queries pertaining to the Biology section must be addressed to nest22.biology@niser.ac.in only, and so on. Queries sent to the wrong email address will not be entertained.Candidates also need to mark a copy of queries to nest@cbs.ac.in. The subject line of email must contain the subject section followed by the question ID and participant ID.

The subject line of the email should read Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222, for instance, if a candidate has a question regarding a question in the Chemistry area with question ID 1111111111 and his/her participant ID is 222222222222.

According to the official notication, all candidate queries will be considered by the question paper committee. In case, there is a change in the answer key it will be announced to all candidates.