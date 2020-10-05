NEST answer key 2020 released: How to download, raise objection

NEST answer key 2020: The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been released at the official website, nestexam.in. This is a preliminary answer key, candidates can raise challenges by 11 am on October 6. Any objection on answer keys may be sent only to nest2020@cbs.ac.in.
The objections will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. As per the official notice, the result will be declared on October 10.
NEST answer key 2020: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the answer key
Step 3: Login using details
Step 4: The answer key will be available
Step 5: Download
The test was conducted online. There were five sections in the exam. The first section is of general and sections 2 to 5 have questions on biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics, respectively. Only the best three subject-score will be counted while preparing the result, as per rules.
Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.
