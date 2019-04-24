NEST admit card 2019 released: How to download

NEST admit card 2019: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 at its official website, nestexam.in.

The three-hour long NEST 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on June 1, 2019 for admission to five-year integrated MSc programmes. The NEST 2019 will be conducted in around 91 cities across India on June 1, 2019 (Saturday) in two sessions – the morning session will be held from 9 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 to 6 pm.

NEST admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Candidates need to download the admit card as without it no one will be permitted inside the exam hall.

The NEST 2019 result is expected to be declared on June 17, 2019. Successful candidates in NEST 2019 exam will be eligible to participate in an admission/counselling process and admission to the program will strictly be according to the merit list, as per the official notice.