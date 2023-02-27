scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
NEST 2023: Online registration process begins today, steps to apply

NEST 2023: Link for the online registration will be starting today at the official website - nestexam.in. The last date to submit the form is May 17.

NEST 2023 registration process beginsThe entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative image)

NEST 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) will today begin the online registration process for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023. Candidates can fill the application form at the official website – nestexam.in – till May 17.

According to the official tentative schedule, admit card will be released on June 12 and the entrance test will be conducted on June 24. Results are expected to be announced on July 10.

NEST 2023: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the official website – nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the application link on the home page

Step 3: Register and log in by entering your credentials

Step 4: Submit the important documents and complete the form

Step 5: Pay the required fee

Step 6: Download the payment receipt and application form for future references.

National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 08:43 IST
