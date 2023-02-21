NEST 2023: Exam dates announced, online registration begins February 27

NEST 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) today released the schedule for The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023. Candidates can check the important dates at the official website- nestexam.in.

The online application forms will be released on February 27 and will conclude on May 17. The institute will release the admit card on June 12 and NEST 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 24.

According to the official notice, the results will be announced on July 10.

National Entrance Screening Test is a compulsory test for students seeking admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.