NEST 2022 result released: Here’s how to check

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has released the result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 on July 5, 2022. Candidates who took the NEST can view their results at the official website, nestexam.in.

In order to view their results, candidates would be required to enter their roll number and application number at the official website. Only those who pass the NEST exam will be shortlisted for the counselling round.

NISER conducted the NEST 2022 exam on June 18, 2022. The timings for the exam were 9 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 6 pm. In the exam, there were four sections and in each section, 50 MCQs were asked. The questions asked in the entrance examination were from biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.

NEST result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at nestexam.in.

Step 2: Click the “Check your NISER Score” or “Check your CEBS Score” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and roll number.

Step 4: Select “Show Merit Rank” to download the result.

Step 5: Take a print out for future purposes.

NEST is an entrance exam for the five-year integrated master’s degree programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics at NISER, Bhubaneswar, and the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Science at the University of Mumbai.





