NEST 2022: Check preparation strategy, paper pattern and syllabus

The NISER will conduct the NEST 2022 exam on June 18, 2022. The exam will be held as a computer-based test. The timings for the exam are 9 am-12:30 pm and 2:30 pm-6 pm. In the exam, there will be 4 sections and in each section, 50 MCQs will be asked. The questions will be asked from biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.

Candidates, who are planning to take the exam, can fill out the NEST 2022 application form from February 21 to May 18, 2022. The form will also be released online and the candidates can submit it by paying Rs. 1200. The application fee for SC/ST/Divyangjan is Rs 600. The preparation strategy for NEST 2022 is as follows:

1. Stick to the NEST 2022 syllabus: The complete syllabus for NEST 2022 has been released on the official website. Candidates are advised to stick to the topics mentioned in the syllabus. This will help you focus on the important topics first.

Read | 7782087

2. Previous year question papers are extremely important: Solving past 10-15 year question papers will be very helpful. It will help you understand the pattern of the paper and what questions are repeated the most. It also narrows down the weightage of every topic.

3. Practice mock tests and sample papers: The mock tests and sample pacers are a great way to practice for any examination. It enlightens you with the exam pattern, important topics that were covered over the years and help you in solving new questions every day. This will help you analyse your practice and score well in NEST 2022.

4. Time management: This is a big factor. Candidates should practice more mock tests and papers to ensure they finish their papers on time on the day of the exam. Sometimes the paper can be calculative. Which means it may require more time to solve. This will not be a problem if you have practised solving papers properly.

5. Prepare a study plan: While you are preparing for NEST 2022, make sure to prepare a schedule with effective study hours and frequent breaks. Review the exam pattern and choose the right study material while effectively preparing a stable study plan.

NEST 2022 exam pattern

NEST 2022 will be conducted in online mode as a centre-based test. The question paper will consist of 4 sections, mainly, Biology, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Each section will carry 50 marks. The total duration of the examination will be 3 hours and 30 minutes. The merit list will be based on the 3 best scores out of all four sections. Therefore, the candidates are advised to attempt all the sections. The section in which the candidate has scored the least marks will be omitted. Candidates can check the complete Exam Pattern on the official website of NEST 2022.

NEST 2022 syllabus and recommended books

Candidates who are preparing for NEST 2022 should begin with topics from classes 10 and 12 NCERT for Science subjects. The NEST 2022 syllabus primarily follows the CBSE syllabus and the topics mentioned in the NCERT books. The question paper is designed to test the students based on their general scientific knowledge and specialized knowledge of the subject. The students can download the complete syllabus from the official website. To cover all the topics for NEST 2022, the candidates are advised to prepare using the NCERT books for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, classes 10 and 12.

Books to prepare from other than NCERT

Biology – Objective Biology by Dinesh, Textbook of Biology NCERT

Chemistry – Objective Chemistry by RPH Editorial, Textbook of Chemistry class 11 and 12 by NCERT

Mathematics – Objective Mathematics by RD Sharma, Plane Trigonometry by S.L. Loney

Physics – Objective Physics by DC Pandey, Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

The National Entrance Screening Test is a national-level exam for candidates seeking admission in the five-year integrated MSc programme at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, the University of Mumbai (UM- DAE CEBS). The candidates need to prepare well to clear the exam.