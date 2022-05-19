scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
NEST 2022 application deadline extended: Check revised dates, how to apply

Now, candidates have time till 11:45 pm of May 21 to apply for NEST 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — nestexam.in 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 4:49:10 pm
NEST 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 18.

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has extended the last date of registration for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022. Now, candidates have time till 11:45 pm of May 21 to apply for NEST 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — nestexam.in  

As directed by the official website, the NEST 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 18, and the result will be announced on July 5, 2022. The admit card for the exam will be issued on June 6, 2022. However, the authorities did not mention the reason for the change in the registration dates.

NEST 2022: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official NEST 2022 website — nestexam.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the valid email Id, active mobile number, and personal details to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill the application form with the required details, and upload the documents. Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future reference.

Application fees 

The registration fee for general and OBC male category candidates is Rs 1200. Female candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST/Divyangjan categories will have to pay Rs 600.

Eligibility criteria 

Age limit: Candidates taking the entrance exam must meet the lower age limit outlined by the authorities. According to the category of candidates, the age limit varies. General and OBC candidates must have been born after August 1, 2002, while SC/ST/PwD candidates are given a five-year grace period to be born after August 1, 1997.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have successfully passed class 12 examination from the science stream of any recognised Indian board. Applicants belonging to the general category are required to have a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in the class 12 board exams, whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories need to have scored at least 55 per cent.

NEST is an entrance exam held for admissions to the five-year integrated masters degree programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics at NISER, Bhubaneswar, and the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Science at the University of Mumbai.

