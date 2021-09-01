NEST 2021 result to release today

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 exam result will be released today at the official website – nestexam.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2021. Earlier the exam was to be conducted on June 14 but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

NEST is an entrance exam that is held for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic science, University of Mumbai.

NEST 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple choice questions. Any candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the exam. Admissions will be granted based on merit.