NEST 2021 new exam date announced

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 exam has been rescheduled to be held on August 14, 2021. Earlier the exam was scheduled for June 14 but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. The interested candidates can now apply till July 15, 11:59 pm which was earlier ending on June 7. Eligible candidates can register for NEST 2021 at the official website – nestexam.in.

In a notification released on June 4, it was announced that after reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. “A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice. Candidates can continue to apply online till 15th July, 2021.” it further clarified.

NEST is an entrance exam that is held for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic science, university of Mumbai.

NEST 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple choice questions. Any candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the exam. Admissions will be granted based on merit.