NEST 2021 preparation guide, schedule for admit card, exam date, result

The National Entrance Screening Test, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 14, 2021, was recently postponed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The NEST 2021 exam is being conducted for admission to a 5 years Integrated Master of Science degree in the National Institute of Science, Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai — Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

With the postponement of the exam, the NEST 2021 admit card has also been delayed now. However, aspirants may note that the NEST application form 2021 is available on the website nestexam.in. The last date to apply for the exam has been extended to July 15, 2021. Evidently, there is no way that the exam can be conducted at least before July – August 2021. The unprecedented delay has only bought additional time for aspiring candidates and it must be utilised wisely for exam preparations.

Before exploring any particular exam preparation strategy/tips for NEST 2021, candidates must begin with knowing the NEST 2021 syllabus properly. Preparation strategy must be founded on the pillars of the syllabus and aspirants have to devise a way to cover the syllabus with adequate time left for revisions before the exam.

To begin with, aspirants may note that the level of the syllabus is as per the NCERT/CBSE science syllabus of Class 11 and Class 12. The indicative subjects are therefore Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. However, for compilation of the NEST 2021 result, the marks of the best three subjects are considered among the aforementioned subjects.

Even with the exams postponed, candidates can expect it to be conducted as soon as the pandemic situation subsides. Therefore, regular revisions must be a part of the everyday preparation strategy now. There are multiple ways to revise. Candidates can revise from short notes, textbooks, practice papers and more. Even solved papers and previous year question papers with NEST answer key can also be effectively used for revising already studied subjects.

It is very important that candidates have a clear understanding of fundamental scientific concepts as per the 10+2 level in order to answer questions correctly in the NEST 2021 exam. Aspirants can refer to the NCERT and CBSE textbooks for PCMB in order to understand and clear out the confusion in the understanding of fundamental scientific concepts. Since there is a negative marking in the exam, diverse knowledge in multiple subjects can only help candidates secure better scores in the exam.

NEST aspirants are also advised to study from NEST previous year question papers. Referring to the question papers of the past year’s exam can help candidates get acquainted with the type and pattern of questions asked in the exam. Although the level of difficulty is known, previous year papers will help in understanding high yield topics and typical questions that are relevant for the exam every year.

Solving mock tests, as the exam approaches, is also an effective preparation strategy. Candidates can prioritise sections to solve that yield higher marks compared to others. Furthermore, one must also devise their own time management strategy to finish the paper in proper duration.