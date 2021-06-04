NEST 2021 exam date postponed, applications deadline extended

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 exam has been postponed until further notice and the last date for applying has been extended till July 15, 11:59 pm. Earlier the last date for application was June 7 and the exam was scheduled for June 14. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – nestexam.in.

“After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice. Candidates can continue to apply online till 15th July, 2021,” the notice on the official website read.

NEST is an entrance exam that is held for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic science, University of Mumbai.

NEST 2021 is a computer-based test (CBT) consisting of multiple choice questions. Any candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the exam. Admissions will be granted based on merit.