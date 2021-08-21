NEST 2021 answer key released: How to download, raise objections 

NEST answer key 2021: The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been released at the official website, nestexam.in. This is a preliminary answer key, candidates can raise challenges by 8 am on August 23. The answer key has been sent to the candidate’s registered email id.

Any objection on answer keys may be sent only via email id – nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in, nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in, nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in and nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in. Candidates should also mark a copy of their queries to : nest-exam@niser.ac.in.

NEST 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: From your registered email address mark a mail to the subject section mail id given above

Step 2: In the subject line write – Question ID, Participant ID

Step 3: Write your query in the body of the email

Step 4: Send it to the given email id and cc to nest-exam@niser.ac.in

Candidates should note that the question ID and participant ID will be mentioned in the answer keys sent to the candidates. For example, if you have a query about a question in the Chemistry section with “Question ID” 1111111111 and your “Participant ID” is 222222222222, the subject line of your email should be: Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222

The objections will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. As per the official notice, the result will be declared on September 1.