NEST 2021 answer key released: How to download, raise objections 

August 21, 2021 3:14:53 pm
NEST answer key 2021: The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been released at the official website, nestexam.in. This is a preliminary answer key, candidates can raise challenges by 8 am on August 23. The answer key has been sent to the candidate’s registered email id.
Any objection on answer keys may be sent only via email id – nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in, nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in, nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in and nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in. Candidates should also mark a copy of their queries to : nest-exam@niser.ac.in.
NEST 2021: How to raise objections
Step 1: From your registered email address mark a mail to the subject section mail id given above
Step 2: In the subject line write – Question ID, Participant ID
Step 3: Write your query in the body of the email
Step 4: Send it to the given email id and cc to nest-exam@niser.ac.in
Candidates should note that the question ID and participant ID will be mentioned in the answer keys sent to the candidates. For example, if you have a query about a question in the Chemistry section with “Question ID” 1111111111 and your “Participant ID” is 222222222222, the subject line of your email should be: Chemistry:1111111111, 222222222222
The objections will be studied and a final answer key will be released thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. As per the official notice, the result will be declared on September 1.
Those who will clear the exam will be eligible for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-