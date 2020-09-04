NEST 2020 admit card released: Here’s how to download

NEST admit card 2020: Download at netexam.in (Representational Image)

NEST 2020 admit card: Candidates appearing for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 can download their admit cards from the official website nestexam.in. The NEST 2020 — entrance exam for admission to a five-year integrated MSc programme — will be held on September 29.

Those who clear NEST will be eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The candidates admitted to the programme are eligible to receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. In addition, the scholarship recipients receive a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for the summer internship.

NEST 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The exam was earlier scheduled yo be held in June but was then delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEST 2020 will consist of five sections of objective (MCQ) type questions. Section-I is the general section and of 30 marks. There will be no negative marking in the general section. Section-II through five are of 50 marks each and will contain subject-specific questions from biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.

