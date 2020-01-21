NEST 2020: Admissions open to five-year integrated MSc courses, all you need to know

NEST 2020: Apply at nextexam.in (Representational image) NEST 2020: Apply at nextexam.in (Representational image)

NEST 2020: The application process is open for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020. Those who clear this entrance exam will be able to seek admission to five-year integrated MSc programmes in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER Bhubaneswar, University of Mumbai’s department of atomic energy centre of excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The NEST 2020 will be held on June 6 across 90 cities in India. Those interested can apply at the official website, nestexam.in. The registrations are on and will conclude on April 3. The admit cards will be made available from April 24, 2020. NESTNEST be held in two shirts, morning shift beginning at 9 am and afternoon at 2 pom. The exam will be of three and half-hour long.

NEST 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having cleared class 12 exams with at last 60 per cent marks and having science stream in 2018 or 2019 boards or appearing in 2020 boards can apply. For SC, ST and PwD candidates the minimum marks requirement is 55 per cent.

Age: Applicant should be born on or before August 1, 2000. Those belonging to SC, ST and PwD category will get a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit.

NEST 2020: Exam pattern

The test will be conducted online. There will be five sections in the exam. The first section will be general and section 2 to 5 will have questions on biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics, respectively. Only the best three subject-score will be counted while preparing the result, as per the rule. Test will be held only in English language.

NEST 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Fill details, click on register

Step 4: Create log-in id

Step 5: Log-in to fill form

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

NEST 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates as well as females of all categories, the fee is Rs 600.

