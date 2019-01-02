NEST 2019: Exam date announced; check application, eligibility, fees, paper pattern

NEST 2019: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 will be conducted on June 1, 2019 (Saturday). Candidates need to apply on the official website – nestexam.in. The official notification will be released tomorrow, on January 3, 2019. The results for the same will be announced in June itself while the admit cards are expected to be released in April 2019.

Advertising

NEST is an entrance exam that is held for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc programme in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic science, University of Mumbai

NEST 2019 will be a computer-based test (CBT) will be a multiple choice exam. Last year, the exam was held across 106 centres in India. Each candidate needs to mark the top five choices of exam centres while filling up the form.

NEST 2019: Eligibility criteria

Any candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in class 12 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the exam. Admissions will be granted based on merit.

Advertising

NEST 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be divided into five sections, all of them will be MC-based or multiple choice questions. The mode of the language of the question paper will be English only.

Section 1: General section will consist of 30 marks. There will not be any negative marking. Merit list will be created on basis of this section.

Section 2 to 5: All these sections will be subject-specific question from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. Each section and subsequently each subject will constitute 50 marks. The best three subject scores will be considered. Some questions can have multiple correct answers, candidates who mark all the correct options will get extra marks but there also will be negative marking for wrong answers.

NEST 2019: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable for candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC category. For those belonging to SC, ST, PWD category and the female candidates the application fee will be reduced to Rs 500.