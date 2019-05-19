Nepal inaugurates educational institution built with Indian aid

A new building of a Nepal’s educational institution, built with India’s assistance, was inaugurated in the Udayapur district on Saturday. The campus of the Shree Narad Adarsha Education in Chaudandigadhi Municipality of Udayapur District has been built with India’s help which provided aid of 3 crores (30 million) Nepali rupees, a statement from the Indian Embassy here said.

Former Urban Development Minister Nepali Congress leader Narayan Khadha inaugurated the two-storied campus building of the Shree Narad Adarsha Education, in the presence of Indian Deputy Chief of Mission Ajay Kumar, it said. The educational institution was established in 1971 as a secondary school and ungraded to a campus in 2003. It is affiliated to the Tribhuvan University.

Currently, the campus offers three-year Bachelor degree course in education management and humanities, apart from 10+2 level course to around 770 students. At present, a total of 135 students are enrolled, about 70 per cent of which are girls, in the Bachelor of Education programme run by the institution.

The newly built structure includes 12 classrooms, library, meeting hall, separate toilets for boys and girls and furniture, it said. The new infrastructure will provide access to higher education to rural students of Udayapur and adjoining districts, including Bhojpur, Khotang, Sunsari and Saptari, the statement said.

The project is the part of India’s Small Development Programme Scheme under the India-Nepal Economic Cooperation Programme. A Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the building was signed in September 2016.