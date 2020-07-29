New Education Policy will transform India into knowledge hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Welcoming the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 approved by the Union Cabinet Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the policy is based on the pillars of “access, equity, quality, affordability, accountability” and will help to transform India into a “vibrant knowledge hub”.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “Framing of NEP 2020 will be remembered as a shining example of participative governance.”

Praising several initiatives under the policy, including interdisciplinary courses, undergraduate degrees offering several exit points and teaching multiple Indian and foreign languages, the Prime Minister said, “May education brighten our nation and lead it to prosperity.”

I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020! This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come! #NewEducationPolicyhttps://t.co/N3PXpeuesG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

NEP 2020 gives utmost importance towards ensuring universal access to school education. There is emphasis on aspects such as better infrastructure, innovative education centres to bring back dropouts into the mainstream, facilitating multiple pathways to learning among others. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

Framing of NEP 2020 will be remembered as a shining example of participative governance. I thank all those who have worked hard in the formulation of the NEP 2020. May education brighten our nation and lead it to prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

Here are the key initiatives under NEP and what these initiatives will mean for students:

Replacing 10+2 structure of school curricula with a 5+3+3+4 format: The 10+2 system will be divided into 5+3+3+4 format. This means the first five years of school will comprise of the foundation stage, including three years of pre-primary school and class 1 and class 2. The next three years will be divided into a preparatory stage from classes 3 to 5. Later, three years of middle stage (classes 6 to 8), and four years of secondary stage (classes 9 to 12). Schools will not have any rigid formation of streams of arts, commerce, science, etc and students can take up whichever courses they want.

Inclusive education: As per the Ministry, under NEP, efforts will be made to incentivise the merit of students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other SEDGs. Private HEIs will be encouraged to offer larger numbers of freeships and scholarships to their students. Special funds have been earmarked for special education.

Multi-disciplinary approach: Standalone Higher Education Institutes and professional education institutes will be evolved into multi-disciplinary education. By 2049, all higher education institutions (HEIs) should aim to become multidisciplinary institutions, each of which will aim to have 3,000 or more students, as per the data shared by MHRD. Further, by 2030, the aim is to set up at least one large multidisciplinary HEI in or near every district.

Exit options in degree courses: The undergraduate degree, which are of 3 to 4-year duration will have multiple exit options. After completing one year, if a student decides to drop out, s/he will get a certificate in a discipline or field including vocational and professional areas. On dropping out after two and three years, students will get a diploma and a Bachelor’s degree, respectively. The four-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s program, however, will be the preferred option and will give a degree with research if a student has pursued a project along with it.

Academic Bank of Credit: The ABC will digitally store the academic credits earned from various recognized HEIs so that the degrees from an HEI can be awarded taking into account credits earned. Currently, a similar programme is being run where a student can opt for a course related to their degree on SWAYAM – online portal by the government, and credits associated with that course will be given to the student and help in their assessment for their degree course also.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd