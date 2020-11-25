NEP will be part of education system in letter and spirit by 75th Independence day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at Lucknow University (Screengrab/Youtube @NarendraModi)

By the time India will celebrate its 75th Independence day, the new National Education Policy (NEP) will be part of our education system in letter and spirit, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during at centennial foundation day celebration of the University of Lucknow.

“I urge the teachers and young friends to hold conversations, debate, and dialogues on the new education policy (NEP) and work towards it with full force,” said Modi. He also asked the varsity to set goals till 2047 and mark forward with an aim and dedicated goals of what it aims to achieve and do for the nation by that time.

PM suggested that the university should have courses on the local culture and products of Lucknow such as the chikankari kurtas for which the city is famous. Modi suggested that the university can bring skill training and technological intervention to these local products while the students can learn branding, marketing, and management strategies.

He said that this goal setting will help not only in the development of the university, personal growth but also the national development.

Asking students to help the local community realise their full potential, PM said, the biggest problem is that we do not utilise our entire potential. He said universities are not just the center for higher education but also a powerhouse for setting higher aims and aspirations.

PM also unveil the university’s centennial commemorative coin and released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and it’s cover at the event.

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old policy on education and aims to change the education system from schools to higher education, teacher training, and employment scenarios across the nation. The policy has been launched after several rounds of suggestions from experts and stakeholders.

