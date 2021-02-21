NEP reflects Modi govt’s commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Amit Shah

"Our new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages," Amit Shah tweeted

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages. In a message on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, Shah said the mother tongue is a powerful medium of expression.

“Our new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development and empowerment of all Indian languages,” he tweeted in Hindi. The home minister said maximum efforts should be made for the use of mother tongue and foster the wisdom passed on by it to strengthen the foundation of the country’s culture in children.

“Greetings on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. This day inspires us to stay connected with our cultural heritage,” he tweeted.