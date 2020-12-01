NEP 2020 upholds reservation policy: Education Minister responds to Yechury

It is difficult to understand the meaning of raising apprehensions after 4-5 months of the declaration of NEP, that too without any fact to support, said Pokhriyal. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale/Representational)

NEP 2020 upholds reservation policy, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ clarified in a letter. This is a response to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s letter. Yechury had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him if the new National Education Policy sought to end the reservation policy in the educational institutions.

“Various entrance exams including JEE, NEET, UGC-NET, IGNOU were organized after the declaration of NEP-2020 and many appointment processes were also held in educational institutions, but we have not received a single complaint of dilution of reservation provision so far. It is difficult to understand the meaning of raising apprehensions after 4-5 months of the declaration of NEP, that too without any fact to support,” the official statement by the ministry read.

“I reiterate that successful ongoing programs and policies will continue with new efforts to bring educational inclusion of SCs, STs, OBCs, Divyang, and other socio-economic disadvantageous groups. I would like to make it absolutely clear that my ministry will take every appropriate action if we receive any complaint in this regard,” the statement added.

The minister said that on the contrary to claims, the NEP gives special emphasis to their educational inclusion. For this, NEP has framed a cluster called ‘Socio-economic Deprived Groups’ (SEDGs). “Special educational zones based on educational marginality where coordination of various ongoing and new support and inclusive schemes will be evolved to develop educational inclusion of SC’s, STs, OBCs, Divyang, and other deprived communities,” it added. Further, educational leaders to work within the deprived communities in these SEZs will be developed.

NEP has also created a provision to form a ‘Gender-I Inclusion Fund’ to initiate various support schemes for the inclusion of gender-based deprived social and biological groups. As per the policy, the opening of minority schools and colleges will be encouraged, the minister informed.

