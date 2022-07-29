scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: UGC to launch new higher education portal today

NEP 2022 2 years celebration LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate new initiatives of Ministry of Education at an event in New Delhi at 4 pm.

Updated: July 29, 2022 3:47:46 pm
NEP 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 conducted a review meeting with stakeholders to assess the implementation of NEP.

NEP 2020: As the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completes two years today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a slew of initiatives in the education and skill sectors at an event in New Delhi at 4 pm.

From the introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, the discontinuation of the M Phil programme to overhauling the curriculum and easier board exams, the policy touched all aspects of school and higher education. However, NEP was only launched as a guide and not mandatory to be followed. 

Read |UGC ties up with MeiTy to launch new higher education portal for students in rural areas

​​Taking stock of the progress of implementation of the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 conducted a review meeting with stakeholders to assess the implementation. Several states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have implemented the National Education Policy in the state. Meanwhile, Delhi University is the only higher education to take up the four year undergraduate programme. 

 

NEP 2020 Two years celebration LIVE Updates: Catch up live update of the celebratory event from 4 pm onwards

15:47 (IST)29 Jul 2022
NEP 2020: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu urges states to implement New Education Policy

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday appealed to all the states to implement the National Education Policy 2020 with missionary zeal to bring about transformation in the learning-teaching ecosystem. The NEP 2020 lays special emphasis on vocational, pre-primary and primary education, improving quality of teaching, creative use of technology and flexibility and excellence in higher studies, said Naidu during his visit to Sikkim in March this year.

15:35 (IST)29 Jul 2022
India’s NEP has given foreign varsities a license to innovate: Melbourne University’s official

India’s new National Education Policy (NEP) has given a “license to innovate” to foreign universities, according to Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Melbourne. “We see the NEP as a license to innovate. I think that previous to the NEP, the ability to do creative things with Indian partners was much more constrained mainly by government policy. If you take a broad overview of the NEP, it’s really India putting a flag in the sand and saying India wants to build one of the world’s best higher education sectors,” Wesley told PTI in an interview. Read the entire interview here

15:18 (IST)29 Jul 2022
#2yearofNEP event: UGC to launch new higher education portal for students in rural areas

The UGC has tied up with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to integrate the e-resources with their over 7.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSC) and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Centres to offer these courses from the forthcoming academic session of 2022-23. It will be launched on Friday as part of the second anniversary of the National Education Policy-2020. Read more

15:15 (IST)29 Jul 2022
NEP 2022: More focus on online learning, digital gap abridgement

#NEP2020 recognizes the power of digital technologies to transform the education system & hence lays a special focus on online education. One of the major steps taken in this direction is Credit Framework for online Course through SWAYAM Regulation 2021 by UGC.

15:05 (IST)29 Jul 2022
NEP 2020 lays more focus on regional language and multilingual teaching

14:58 (IST)29 Jul 2022
NEP 2020: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch new initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the new initiatives of Ministry of Education to mark the completion of two years of transformational reforms of NEP 2020.

14:55 (IST)29 Jul 2022
NEP 2020 Turns 2!

The new National Education Policy (NEP) released in 2020 turns 2 today. In these two years, the policy was accepted and implemented at school and university levels. Drafting a change in education system, this new policy introduced many new changes in the school and higher education syllabi focusing more on skill based learning.

Implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that all undergraduate students in recognised Indian universities will have to compulsorily do a research internship for eight to ten weeks. As per the newly-released guidelines, these internship programmes aim primarily at the employability of students and also help develop research capabilities in students.

 

