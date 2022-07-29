NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: UGC to launch new higher education portal today

NEP 2020: As the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completes two years today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a slew of initiatives in the education and skill sectors at an event in New Delhi at 4 pm.

From the introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, the discontinuation of the M Phil programme to overhauling the curriculum and easier board exams, the policy touched all aspects of school and higher education. However, NEP was only launched as a guide and not mandatory to be followed.

​​Taking stock of the progress of implementation of the National Education Policy, (NEP) 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 7 conducted a review meeting with stakeholders to assess the implementation. Several states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have implemented the National Education Policy in the state. Meanwhile, Delhi University is the only higher education to take up the four year undergraduate programme.