Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

NEP 2020 to be implemented in foundational learning in Karnataka from next year: BC Nagesh

Karnataka school education minister BC Nagesh also highlighted that around 100 Kannada medium government primary and high schools have been upgraded out of which 80 of them belong to Kalyan Karnataka region.

NEP 2020, NEP, Kannada, Karnataka educationAs part of the foundational learning, NEP 2020 will be translated into Kannada and as per the recommendations of the policy, lessons related to Karnataka’s history, culture, and social movements. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Addressing the state on the occasion of the 67th year of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, school education minister BC Nagesh announced that, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in early education as per the national curriculum framework, for the children between the age group of 3 and 8, for the academic year 2023-24.

As part of the foundational learning, NEP 2020 will be translated into Kannada and as per the recommendations of the policy, lessons related to Karnataka’s history, culture, and social movements, local stories will be taught to students, said Nagesh. A state curriculum framework will also be formed to implement the initiatives at early education level from next year.

He also added that, NEP 2020 Kannada version has already been distributed to school teachers and that efforts will be made at schools to encourage teaching in ‘Kannada’ language, at all levels of school education.

Nagesh also highlighted that around 100 Kannada medium government primary and high schools have been upgraded out of which 80 of them belong to Kalyan Karnataka region. In addition, a total of 8100 new classrooms will be built in government schools and pre-university colleges by the end of the current academic year. The minister also announced that anganwadi teachers will be trained accordingly to implement NEP at anganwadis.

On Monday, school education department also approved the establishment of 29 government pre-university colleges in the state in districts including Yadgir, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Udupi, Mangalore and Haveri.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:08:53 pm
