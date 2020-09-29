NEP 2020: Education minister to address students’ queries on October 1

The live session will be held on education minister's official social media handle- Twitter and Facebook. File

NEP 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will address students’ queries on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on October 1. The live session will be held on minister’s official social media handles. The candidates can ask questions with hashtag #NEPTransformingIndia.

The education minister through his Twitter informed, “Dear students, on 1st October I will be answering all your queries related to #NEP2020 that you shared earlier with me on my Twitter page. Save the Date and feel free to spread the word.”

Since the launch of the New Education Policy, several webinars and conferences are being conducted to discuss the action plan of the policy. Recently, the government organised Shiksha Parv from September 8 to 25, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students at the School Education Conclave.

Modi said that by 2022 every student will be evolved into the NEP. “Now, students will not have to be limited to the watertight boundaries of commerce, science, and humanities and will choose any subjects they want to choose. It will bring the focus of marks and mark sheet based education back to learning based education,” Modi said.

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old policy and brings major changes in school to the college level of education as well as the hiring of teachers. Among major changes proposed under NEP are changing 10+2 school system to 5+3+3+4 format, diluting the board exams and changing the assessment system, teaching in mother tongue till at least class 5, the common entrance exam for admission to colleges, multiple exits and entry points in college degrees, setting up of Academic Bank of Credit, replacing UGC, AICTE, NAAC with a single autonomous body among several others.

