NEHU UG, PG results 2018 declared, how to check

NEHU results 2018: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has announced the results of various undergraduate, postgraduate examinations. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — nehu.ac.in.

The results of MSc Mathematics, MA/ M.Sc Economics 1st semester, B.Sc (1st semester, third semester), B.Sc (fifth semester) have been declared on Thursday, February 28.

Earlier this week, the university has declared the results of various courses on the official website.

NEHU UG, PG results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Examination’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: On the new page, select your semester and enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on ‘Go’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

North-Eastern Hill University was set up by an act of parliament and notified on July 19, 1973. The jurisdiction of the university extended originally to the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland and the erstwhile Union Territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.