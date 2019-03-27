NEHU UG, PG result declared: How to download

Toggle Menu
NEHU UG, PG result declared at nehu.ac.in for ongoing classes, admission for 2019-20 session to begin soon. Admission through entrance exam.

NEHU UG, PG result declared at nehu.ac.in. (Representational Image)

NEHU UG, PG result: The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong has declared results for MA, BA, BA LLB, MSc courses. The results are for the exams conducted in December 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the same at the official website, nehu.ac.in.

The university has been declaring results for semester exams since March 2019. Meanwhile, the admission process at the NEHU is yet to begin, candidates will have to appear for entrance exam dates for which are yet to be announced.

Step 1: Visit the official website, nehu.ac.in
Step 2: On the main page, click on ‘examinations’ in the right-hand side catalogue
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for
Step 5: A PDF will open, check result

Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference. The classes for the new session are likely to begin in August 2019.

About NEHU

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was set up on 19th July, 1973 by an Act of Parliament. With the establishment of Nagaland University in September, 1994 and Mizoram University in June, 2001, the jurisdiction of NEHU is now confined to the state of Meghalaya only.

NEHU has 44 academic departments and 2 Centres of study under eight Schools. Eight departments of the University receive special grants from UGC under its Special Assistance Programme (SAP) and three of the science departments also received grants under UGC’s Committee on Strengthening of Infrastructure in Science and Technology (COSIST) programme.

