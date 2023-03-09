Negative self-talk, not taking breaks – mistakes to avoid when preparing for NEET UG 2023

– Saurabh Kumar

It is a dream for every NEET aspirant to get enrolled in the top medical colleges in the country. They try to overcome every obstacle for achieving a high rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for getting admitted into the top MBBS and BDS courses. But each year, lakhs of these candidates fail to do so as they opt for the wrong study plans and waste a lot of precious and quality study time.

While it is true that any candidate with a well though strategic study plan can ace NEET UG, sometimes the silliest of mistakes can cause the candidate’s NEET score to drop and harm their chances of getting enrolled in MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates must recognize these errors in time and move ahead with their preparations for achieving a high rank in NEET 2023.

Some common mistakes to avoid while preparing for NEET 2023-

Focusing too much on a single subject-

The NEET UG is divided into three sections- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, all of which hold equal weightage. Sometimes, candidates tend to focus too much on a single subject and avoid the other by thinking of it as too hard.

Make it a point to not avoid physics numerical

Students try to avoid Physics Numericals which can turn out to be one of their biggest mistakes because running from weakness is never the solution. By overcoming weaknesses, candidates will not only move ahead with their preparations, but it will also boost their morale when appearing for the medical exam.

Choosing a wide array of study materials-

While studying from only one book isn’t sufficient when preparing for NEET 2023, it is also not the best idea to refer to several different books for every topic. Reading from different sources can lead to confusion and doubts, which in turn can make it hard for the students to complete their syllabus in time.

NCERT Books are considered to be the best source of study material for NEET UG as a lot of questions are directly from these textbooks. The candidates are advised to refer to 1 or 2 more books maximum but not more than that.

Not solving mock tests/previous years’ question papers-

Sometimes candidates think they should avoid testing themselves as it can lower their morale but this is a bad idea. It is important to regularly test your preparation for any competitive examination as it will help find out weak areas the candidate needs to focus on.

Practicing solving mock tests will also help in lowering the time taken by the candidate to solve any particular question or paper. Previous year’s question papers will help candidates know about the exam pattern and what to expect from the exam.

It is also important to not lose hope and confidence when you don’t perform well in mock tests and previous years’ question papers, these are just to identify the weak areas and find out where to focus.

Negative self-talk

Positive self-talk is one of the most powerful psychological tools if used correctly. Talking to yourself positively about what you want to achieve in life will help in the preparation process for NEET UG 2023.

If you ever find yourself thinking “the exam is too tough”, “I’m not prepared for this”, or “I can’t crack such a high-level exam”, just move away from that thought and indulge yourself in some activity that makes you feel and think positively.

Forcing yourself to stay in a room throughout the day for study-

While some may think it is important for students to just lock themselves in their rooms and study the whole day, candidates need to relax as well. Taking breaks and going out to a park for some time or just sitting with your family can help in relaxing the brain and regaining focus.

As only a little over 2 months are remaining for NEET UG 2023, candidates need to roll up their sleeves and ramp up their preparations for the pan-India medical exam. By choosing a strategic preparation technique, the students appearing for the examination will be able to achieve a high rank and will climb the first stepping stone for getting admission into the top medical colleges in the country.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes)