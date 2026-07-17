From 695 to a 710: How re-NEET exam turned in favour of AIR 4 Ayush Bhalotia

When the National Testing Agency first conducted NEET UG on May 3, Ayush Bhalotia estimated his score at around 695. While it was a strong performance out of 720, it was unlikely to guarantee him admission to his preferred medical college, AIIMS Delhi.

On May 12, the NTA scrapped the May 3 examination following the alleged paper-leak controversy and announced a re-examination on June 21. Ayush appeared for the national-level test again and this time scored 710 out of 720, securing All India Rank (AIR) 4.

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Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bhalotia claimed that his NEET UG whirlwind journey is worth remembering. Hailing from Bihar, he decided to shift to Kota, Rajasthan, for his NEET preparation. He scored 99.99965 percentile in the re-exam.

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“It felt very good. I mean, rank 4,” the 18-year-old said, as he still processed the news. He admitted that he never expected a rank in top 10. “The second one (June 21) went better. After the release of the answer key, I knew that I would get a decent rank. So, the re-exam gave me an opportunity to improve my weak areas.”

Asked how he coped with the stress of an alleged paper-leak controversy that forced the re-exam, Ayush said, “It didn’t really make much of a difference to me. Even before that, I was getting good marks. And I knew that even if it happened again, I would get good marks.”

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Bhalotia also said he preferred the quality of the NEET re-exam. “The June 21 test was tough, but the quality of the questions was much better. The language was clear, which meant every question was of a good standard. It wasn’t like the May 3 paper. I liked the second paper more,” he said.

The 18-year-old will be the first person in his family to become a doctor and that too, from the top institute. His father runs a business in Bihar, and his mother is a homemaker. The motivation, he said, came from within.

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“I liked biology more than maths. I had an interest in science,” he explained when asked why he chose NEET over the more commonly debated JEE path at his age.

As for his future specialisation, Ayush said it’s too early to say — whether cardiology, oncology or another field. For now, his focus is singular: securing admission to AIIMS-Delhi.

Balancing study and social media

Ayush’s routine in Kota was structured. Beyond his coaching hours, he put in five to six hours of self-study daily — a schedule different from the 16-to-18-hour study routines often associated with other toppers. “Self-study was five to six hours,” he said, adding that the rest of his time went into scrolling on his phone, eating, and sleeping.

He remained active on social media throughout his preparation, primarily using YouTube, but kept his consumption limited and purposeful. “I used the internet for learning purposes and to destress myself. If someone’s result is getting hampered because of it, then they shouldn’t use it at all,” he said. Even the reels he watched, he added, were mostly related to NEET preparation.

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On mental health, a pressing concern among students in Kota, Ayush credited his friend circle for helping him stay grounded. “I have never seen anyone around me feeling low. My friends were quite chill. No one should compare themselves with others, as it causes harm,” he said. He added that a supportive friend circle — one that balances fun with academic encouragement — plays an important role in preparing for tough exams like NEET.