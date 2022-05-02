NEET-UG scores to be used for admitting female candidates in BSc Nursing at AFMS colleges: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that NEET-UG scores will now be used to admit female candidates to select Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) colleges. The admission to BSc Nursing will be conducted based on NEET-UG scores. Those candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the above-mentioned colleges are also required to apply for NEET (UG)-2022 online through the website i.e neet.nta.nic.in.

Now, the BSc admissions for over 220 seats at AFMS colleges will be done through NEET-UG scores. Here’s a list of colleges and seats available:

1. College of Nursing, AFMC Pune – 40 seats

2. College of Nursing, CH (EC) Kolkata – 30 seats

3. College of Nursing, INHS Asvini, Mumbai – 40 seats

4. College of Nursing, AH (R&R) New Delhi – 30 seats

5. College of Nursing, CH (CC) Lucknow – 40 seats

6. College of Nursing, CH (AF) Bangalore – 40 seats

Until now, female candidates who had passed class 12 examination in Physics, Chemistry and Biology were eligible to apply. They should have scored an aggregate of not less than 50 per cent marks in the final exams and should have passed the exam on the first attempt. A written objective type of examination was conducted in February/ March every year, at certain selected centres and successful candidates were called for an interview in the month of April/May each year.