NEET-UG likely on July 17, enrolment to begin from April 2

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 likely be held on July 17, 2022 and the online registration for the same will begin from April 2 (Saturday). More information about the NEET UG 2022 exam will be released today through a notification on the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

As per reports, the registration process might stay open till May 7 after which a five-day correction window will be given to candidates. The National Testing Agency has told reporters that the date for NEET UG 2022 was finalised after consulting the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

This would be the first time that NEET UG would be conducted since the upper age limit has been removed. Earlier, the upper age for unreserved candidates was 25 years and 30 years for reserved candidates. However, a little while back, the National Medical Commission (NMC) scrapped the upper age limit for NEET UG entrance exam.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had also announced provisional results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round.