NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Choice filling from September 3; complete schedule

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 11. For state counselling, the Round 2 process will begin on September 7 and continue till September 11.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 28, 2026 06:52 PM IST
NEET UG Counselling 2026Candidates are required to submit their final preference list by 6 pm today (Photo: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The registration and payment process for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities will begin on September 3, while choice filling will also start on the same day. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 11.

For state counselling, the Round 2 process will begin on September 7 and continue till September 11. Candidates allotted seats in either AIQ or state counselling will have to complete the joining process by September 18.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Complete schedule below

Activity Date
Tentative seat matrix September 1 and 2, 2026
Registration/payment September 3 to 8, 2026
Choice filling September 3 to 9, 2026
Choice locking September 8, 4 pm to September 9, 10 am
Seat allotment processing September 9 and 10, 2026
Round 2 result September 11, 2026
Reporting/joining September 12 to 18, 2026
Verification of joined candidates by MCC/state authorities September 19, 2026

Candidates participating in the AIQ, Deemed and Central University counselling can register and make the required payment from September 3 to September 8. Payment will be accepted till 6 pm on September 8. Choice filling will remain available till 10 am on September 9, with choice locking opening at 4 pm on September 8.

Story continues below this ad

For state counselling, the schedule will run separately from September 7 to September 11. The last date for joining remains September 18 for both AIQ and state counselling. The verification of joined candidates will be conducted on September 19 by MCC for AIQ counselling and by the respective state counselling authorities for state counselling.

Who is eligible for NEET UG Round 2 counselling?

Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 as per the MCC counselling criteria. Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 can also move to Round 2 if they opted for “Float”, indicating that they are willing to upgrade their seat. Candidates who choose “Freeze” will retain their Round 1 seat and will not be considered for upgradation in Round 2

Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 who wish to participate in Round 2 for upgradation are required to follow the prescribed online process and submit the required documents. Under the revised 2026 system, Float candidates do not need to physically report to the allotted college for document verification; their documents are verified online by the institute

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments