NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Choice filling from September 3; complete schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The registration and payment process for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities will begin on September 3, while choice filling will also start on the same day. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 11.

For state counselling, the Round 2 process will begin on September 7 and continue till September 11. Candidates allotted seats in either AIQ or state counselling will have to complete the joining process by September 18.

NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Complete schedule below

Activity Date Tentative seat matrix September 1 and 2, 2026 Registration/payment September 3 to 8, 2026 Choice filling September 3 to 9, 2026 Choice locking September 8, 4 pm to September 9, 10 am Seat allotment processing September 9 and 10, 2026 Round 2 result September 11, 2026 Reporting/joining September 12 to 18, 2026 Verification of joined candidates by MCC/state authorities September 19, 2026

Candidates participating in the AIQ, Deemed and Central University counselling can register and make the required payment from September 3 to September 8. Payment will be accepted till 6 pm on September 8. Choice filling will remain available till 10 am on September 9, with choice locking opening at 4 pm on September 8.