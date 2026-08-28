NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Choice filling from September 3; complete schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The registration and payment process for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities will begin on September 3, while choice filling will also start on the same day. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 11.
For state counselling, the Round 2 process will begin on September 7 and continue till September 11. Candidates allotted seats in either AIQ or state counselling will have to complete the joining process by September 18.
|Activity
|Date
|Tentative seat matrix
|September 1 and 2, 2026
|Registration/payment
|September 3 to 8, 2026
|Choice filling
|September 3 to 9, 2026
|Choice locking
|September 8, 4 pm to September 9, 10 am
|Seat allotment processing
|September 9 and 10, 2026
|Round 2 result
|September 11, 2026
|Reporting/joining
|September 12 to 18, 2026
|Verification of joined candidates by MCC/state authorities
|September 19, 2026
Candidates participating in the AIQ, Deemed and Central University counselling can register and make the required payment from September 3 to September 8. Payment will be accepted till 6 pm on September 8. Choice filling will remain available till 10 am on September 9, with choice locking opening at 4 pm on September 8.
For state counselling, the schedule will run separately from September 7 to September 11. The last date for joining remains September 18 for both AIQ and state counselling. The verification of joined candidates will be conducted on September 19 by MCC for AIQ counselling and by the respective state counselling authorities for state counselling.
Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in Round 2 as per the MCC counselling criteria. Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 can also move to Round 2 if they opted for “Float”, indicating that they are willing to upgrade their seat. Candidates who choose “Freeze” will retain their Round 1 seat and will not be considered for upgradation in Round 2
Candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 who wish to participate in Round 2 for upgradation are required to follow the prescribed online process and submit the required documents. Under the revised 2026 system, Float candidates do not need to physically report to the allotted college for document verification; their documents are verified online by the institute