NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment out: How to accept seat, online verification, next steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can check the allotment list and download their seat allotment details through the MCC portal. Round 1 of counselling covers seats under the MCC counselling process, including 15% All India Quota seats, AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, deemed universities and other participating institutions. MCC’s latest schedule, revised on August 20, has changed the earlier timeline.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 have to complete the applicable reporting or admission process by August 31, 2026, while institutes will verify the details of joined candidates on September 1.

NEET UG 2026 Round 1 result: How to check

Candidates can check the result by visiting the MCC website and opening the UG Medical Counselling section. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Open UG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: Select the Round 1 seat allotment result link.

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Step 4: Download the allotment result and check the allotted college and course.

Step 5: Log in to the MCC candidate portal for further admission instructions.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter and keep it ready for the next stage.

What happens after allotment?

The major change in NEET UG counselling this year is the introduction of the Freeze and Float system, along with greater use of online document verification. A candidate who is satisfied with the allotted seat can choose Freeze, while a candidate who wants to participate in the next round for an upgrade can choose Float. MCC introduced the system to reduce repeated physical visits to medical colleges.

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A Freeze candidate accepts the allotted seat and has to report to the allotted institute within the prescribed period to complete admission and document verification. Candidates opting for Float and seeking an upgrade do not have to physically report at this stage. Their documents can be verified online by the allotted institute while they remain eligible for consideration in the next round.

What’s new in NEET UG counselling 2026?

The online verification process for candidates seeking upgrades is one of the key changes this year. MCC has also introduced an online resignation facility, allowing candidates to resign from eligible allotted seats without making a separate physical visit to the institution. The reforms are aimed at reducing travel and administrative work during successive counselling rounds.

Candidates should, however, not assume that every admission-related activity is completely online. Those who freeze a seat still have to report to the allotted college and complete the institution’s admission requirements. Original documents should also be kept ready even where scanned copies are submitted online.

Candidates should follow only the latest revised schedule and information bulletin available on mcc.nic.in, as MCC has issued multiple revisions to the Round 1 timeline this month. The official MCC website currently lists the revised UG counselling bulletin dated August 20 and the revised Round 1 schedule dated August 19.