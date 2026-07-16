NEET Result 2026 Live Updates: Final answer key, scorecard likely this week at neet.nta.nic.in

So far, 11.46 lakh candidates have completed the process by providing their bank account information. (ANI Photo)

NTA NEET Result UG 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG 2026 results for more than 20 lakh candidates shortly. As stated by the news agency ANI, the Re-NEET UG 2026 result is likely to be declared by July 20. Meanwhile, the agency has extended the deadline to submit bank account details for the refund of the May 3 examination fee till July 31. The NEET UG result link will be active at neet.nta.nic.in.

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Candidates who appeared for the May 3 examination can submit their bank account details through the facility made available by the NTA to receive the examination fee refund. So far, 11.46 lakh candidates have completed the process by providing their bank account information. For more information, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the June 21 Re-NEET UG 2026 examination will be able to check their scorecards by logging in to the official website using their application number and password.

Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 01:43 PM IST NTA NEET Result UG 2026 Live Updates: Website to check The NEET UG result link will be active at neet.nta.nic.in Jul 16, 2026 01:28 PM IST NTA NEET Result UG 2026 Live Updates: When will NTA release results? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG 2026 results for more than 20 lakh candidates shortly.