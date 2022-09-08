NEET UG Results 2022: Badminton, meditation kept me going, says AIR 2 Vatsa Ashish Batra

NEET UG Results 2022: With a score of 715/720, Vatsa can feel his dream of studying in AIIMS Delhi come into fruition. A student of Air Force Bal Bharati School and the son of two civil servants, he had moved ahead first into preparations for NEET UG when he started class XI.

“I really liked Biology, so for me, the clearest path after clearing class X was to take it as a subject and try and get into an MBBS programme. AIIMS Delhi has been my aim since the beginning of my preparation,” he said.

He had joined the 2-year coaching programme at Aakash BYJU’s along with long hours of studying for two years.

“In class 11, it was more relaxed and I was studying around 4-5 hours every day. When I joined class 12, this increased to 5-6 hours every day and in the last 6 months, it became 7-8 hours and more. Class 12 was challenging because I had to keep revising what I had studied in class 11 as well,” he said.

What kept him going, he said, was playing badminton and basketball during his breaks and practicing meditation. “Meditation helped me a lot. It helped me keep focus and gave me a lot of peace of mind… The most important thing for me was to remain consistent. I was quite weak in chemistry but I focused more on that as the exam drew closer and made it my strength,” he said.

Vatsa says that two years of online teaching-learning went smoothly for him. “It was quite good for me, my teachers kept in touch with me throughout. In fact, balancing school life and NEET preparations was easy because of online classes,” he said.