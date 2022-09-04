scorecardresearch
NEET UG Results 2022: Date and time to check the score cards at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Results 2022: Based on the official final answer key, NEET result 2022 will be declared at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — on September 7, according to the official schedule.

NEET UG Results 2022, NEET UG Results, NEET UG, NEET resultsNEET UG Results 2022: According to the NTA schedule, the score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

NEET UG Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the official answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) a few days ago and will soon release the results.

Candidates who are awaiting their results will be able to check their score cards at the official NEET websiteneet.nta.nic.in.

Read |NMC guidelines on reducing fee for 50% medical seats in private colleges not applicable to Kerala, says HC

NEET UG Results 2022: Date and time of release of score card

According to the NTA schedule, the score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates would need to enter their application number, password and security pin to check their results.

Along with the answer key, NTA had also released the NEET 2022 OMR sheet which could be used by medical aspirants to calculate their probable score. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the recorded response, he/she was allowed to challenge the answer sheet.

While it was compulsory to pay Rs 200 per question for challenge the answer sheet of NEET , they should remember that the amount will not be refunded even if the authority accepts the challenge.

After considering and evaluating all challenges, the NTA will release the official NEET UG final answer key and candidates will not be able to challenge it any further. Based on the official final answer key, NEET result 2022 will be declared at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

